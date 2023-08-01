Outset Medical (OM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Outset Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of OM opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

Separately, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,818.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,818.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,377. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $223,000.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.