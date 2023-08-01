Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded up $22.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,973,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $288.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

