Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $155.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total transaction of $2,292,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock worth $7,700,333. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

