Parkland (PKI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Parkland to post earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.73 billion.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE PKI traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.85. 482,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,286. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.17. The firm has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.44.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.