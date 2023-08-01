Patrick R. Gruber Sells 104,488 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $172,405.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,392,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,247.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 4,133,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,455. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $389.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.06.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gevo by 726.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

