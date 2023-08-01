PayPal (PYPL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.