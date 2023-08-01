Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $52.75 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -7.79%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,363 shares of company stock worth $363,240. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,673,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

