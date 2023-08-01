Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,546. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.