Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Position Trimmed by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 8.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.72. 318,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

