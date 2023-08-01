Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELV traded down $4.35 on Tuesday, hitting $467.28. The company had a trading volume of 455,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.38. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

