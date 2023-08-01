Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.84. 2,667,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,516. The company has a market cap of $335.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

