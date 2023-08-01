Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.85. The company had a trading volume of 933,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

