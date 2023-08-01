Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,913,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,100. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

