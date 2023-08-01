Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 714 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.20. 3,287,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

