Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $613,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $39,956,000,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $224.63. 2,932,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,433,194. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.47 and a 200 day moving average of $194.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 588.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,032,218 shares of company stock worth $219,791,461. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

