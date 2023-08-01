Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.84

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 1.84 per share by the oil and gas development company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $21.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.68. 1,967,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $154,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

