Planet Fitness (PLNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.18-$2.23 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.74. 266,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,473. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,696,000 after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.