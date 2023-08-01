PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.63. 351,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,565. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

