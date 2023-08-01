Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,717. The stock has a market cap of $890.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.40. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

