Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $279,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

PBH stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

