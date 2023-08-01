Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Raised to $80.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PCOR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.21.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. 324,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,147 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $503,973.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,132.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $42,767.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $503,973.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,907 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,483 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,460,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

