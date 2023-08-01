ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Shares Down 1.8%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.97. 36,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 24,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

ProShares Ultra Yen Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Yen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 17.22% of ProShares Ultra Yen at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Yen

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

