PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $180.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.46.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.15. PTC has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $152.09.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.23, for a total value of $2,564,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,310,894.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $3,276,475.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,448,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,648,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.23, for a total transaction of $2,564,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,310,894.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,547 shares of company stock worth $26,197,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after purchasing an additional 471,437 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 461,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,148,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PTC by 40.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,299,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,878,000 after acquiring an additional 373,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

