Qualys (QLYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Qualys Price Performance
NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 20.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
