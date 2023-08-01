Raymond James Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $211.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.50.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $190.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.