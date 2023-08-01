Ready Capital (RC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Ready Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 1,601,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ready Capital by 31.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

