Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.60 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE RRX traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.15. The company had a trading volume of 209,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $164.00.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2,591.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

