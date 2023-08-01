Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 14,581 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA remained flat at $47.63 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,654,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912,733. The company has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

