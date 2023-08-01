Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

RELX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.40) to GBX 2,915 ($37.42) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.62) to GBX 2,960 ($38.00) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.96) to GBX 2,200 ($28.24) in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.19) to GBX 2,700 ($34.66) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($39.03) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of RELX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 224,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,293. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

