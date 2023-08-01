Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NVIDIA (NVDA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA):

7/24/2023 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $450.00 to $575.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $600.00.

7/19/2023 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2023 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $500.00 to $550.00.

7/17/2023 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $420.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $470.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $440.00 to $495.00.

7/7/2023 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $320.00 to $560.00.

6/29/2023 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $408.00.

6/29/2023 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $450.00.

6/20/2023 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $472.00 to $500.00.

6/16/2023 – NVIDIA had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/16/2023 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $467.29. 24,980,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,253,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $415.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

