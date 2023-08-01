Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 407.82%.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers Price Performance

Shares of REFR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,728. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $56.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Frontiers

About Research Frontiers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REFR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.