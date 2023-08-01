Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $838,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,680 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.86. 4,217,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.44. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

