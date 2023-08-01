REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Up 3.9%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.44. 52,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 175,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on REVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

REV Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.09 million, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.73.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. REV Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in REV Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

