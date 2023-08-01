Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion. Revvity also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Revvity Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RVTY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.94. The company had a trading volume of 637,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,929. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Revvity has a 12-month low of $110.75 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on RVTY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

