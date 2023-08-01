Robbins Farley Has $3.50 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Robbins Farley grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 2.3% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.03. 3,714,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.63%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.