Robbins Farley Has $565,000 Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,010,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $598,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,582,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,347 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $259.75. 232,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,043. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $320.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.67.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.