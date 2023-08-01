Robbins Farley Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Robbins Farley raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.53 and its 200 day moving average is $465.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

