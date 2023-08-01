Robbins Farley Invests $27,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

