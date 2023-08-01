Robbins Farley Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Robbins Farley cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.9% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,457,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,730. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

