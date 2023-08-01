Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
RR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 119.20 ($1.53).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of RR opened at GBX 184.85 ($2.37) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.24. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.70 ($3.08). The company has a market capitalization of £15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.70.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
