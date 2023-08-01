Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,229 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2,155.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ross Stores by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 200,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,714. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

