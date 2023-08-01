Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

About Sally Beauty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 423,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

