Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Sally Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
