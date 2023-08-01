Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.47-$1.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ SANM traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 496,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,766. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sanmina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

