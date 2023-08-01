Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Gap Down to $61.46

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.46, but opened at $58.94. Sanmina shares last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 106,455 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 43.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sanmina by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sanmina by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.



