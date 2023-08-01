Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 898,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 349,596 shares.The stock last traded at $34.97 and had previously closed at $35.42.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,087,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 277,853 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

