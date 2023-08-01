SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

SEIC opened at $62.99 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,471. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 663,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in SEI Investments by 86.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

