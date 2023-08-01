Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.60

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 10136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).
Serinus Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
About Serinus Energy
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Serinus Energy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.