Shopify (SHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

