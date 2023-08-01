Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Increases By 14.1%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 8,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
AIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of AIV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,271. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.79.
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
