Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Declines By 9.0%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,915,900 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 9,800,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89,159.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock remained flat at $20.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

